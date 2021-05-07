Mom on hook after son orders $2,600 in SpongeBob popsicles on Amazon

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Noah Bryant really loves SpongeBob Squarepants popsicles, and that's now really unfortunate for his mother.

The 4-year-old accidentally bought over $2,600 in the popsicles on Amazon, and how his mom, Jennifer, is on the hook for the money as the online retailer refused to take back the tasty treats.

Noah ordered 918 of the popsicles (51 cases) and had them sent to his aunt's house.

A mother of three, Jennifer Bryant is studying social work at New York University and would have struggled to pay the popsicle bill. Thankfully, a friend set up a GoFundMe account to help out, FOX News reports.

In just under a day, money was raised to pay off the Amazon bill, with the extra funds going to Noah's education.