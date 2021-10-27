Mother, boyfriend charged after remains of child found in apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The mother of three children found abandoned in a Texas apartment alongside the skeletal remains of a sibling was arrested Tuesday.

Gloria Williams, 35, was taken into custody, along with her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, who was charged with the murder of the 9-year-old boy. Williams was charged with injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care, and failure to provide adequate supervision.

Police found the three children, ages 7, 10, and 15, inside the Houston area apartment complex Sunday after the older boy called authorities and told them his younger brother had been dead for a year. The body of the dead child was left out in the open and was not hidden inside the apartment.

The medical examiner ruled the child died from multiple blunt force injuries, KTRK reports.

Williams and Coulter were originally interviewed by police following the discovery of the children. The couple were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors told KTRK that they would provide the 15-year-old with food, but that he would only accept certain meals to hide that he and his siblings were alone. Along with being malnourished, the surviving boys were also diagnosed to be injured after being taken to the hospital.