Mother put COVID-positive son in trunk so she wouldn't be exposed, police say

HOUSTON — An arrest warrant was issued for a Texas mother and teacher who allegedly put her COVID-positive son in the truck of her car so she wouldn't be exposed to the coronavirus.

Sarah Beam was charged with endangering a child after police say her 13-year-old son was found face down inside the trunk at a COVID-19 testing site in Houston, KRIV reports.

Beam, 42, told a health official that the boy was in the truck after testing positive, and that she wanted to "prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID."

Before calling police, the official told Beam she would not be tested until the boy was removed from the trunk and placed inside the vehicle. Nearby surveillance video showed Beam's son getting out of the trunk and move into the backseat.

Beam works as a high school teacher in the area, but has been placed on administrative leave.