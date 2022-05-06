Mother recovering after being struck by driver who had fallen asleep at wheel

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas woman is recovering after being struck by an SUV whose driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

*** WARNING: Video below may be too graphic for some ***

Mother struck by driver who had fallen asleep at wheel

Shelby Mackenzie was taking a trash can to the end of the driveway at her San Antonio home on April 14 when the SUV ran up on the curb, hitting the single mother and throwing her nearly 15 feet away.

A GoFundMe page created by her mother said MacKenzie spent seven days in the hospital and was diagnosed with "two skull fractures, three subdural hemorrages, a dissection of her internal carotid artery, and a complete rupture of all the ligaments of her right knee."

Mackenzie's mother says her daughter's injuries are healing and she is slowly getting back to normal, but will need knee surgery in the future.