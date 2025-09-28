Multiple victims in Michigan church shooting; church on fire, police say

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Multiple victims have been injured in an active shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday, according to police.

The shooter is down and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The church is currently on fire.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area as emergency response efforts continue.

