How will LDS Church select new president to replace Nelson?

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the death of Russell M. Nelson, one of the next tasks at hand will be choosing a new president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church's process for selecting the next president and prophet involves "dissolving" the First Presidency (the president's two chosen counselors), who then rejoin the body of apostles, now numbering 14.

The most senior apostle — by how long they've been in the calling, not by age — is then generally selected as the new prophet and president. He hand-picks his two counselors, and the second-most senior apostle becomes the president of the Quorum of the Twelve.

The church announced that the formal selection of a new president will take place after Nelson's funeral.

However, the most senior apostle is now President Dallin H. Oaks, who became an apostle in 1984 and has been the president of the Quorum of the Twelve since Nelson became president. He was also Nelson's first counselor.

Although not official, it is expected that Oaks will become the new head of the Church because he has the most seniority, as has been the case throughout the church's history.

Before becoming an apostle, Oaks was a Utah Supreme Court justice, and before that, the president of Brigham Young University.