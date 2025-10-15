Nearly 3 in 10 adults afraid to sleep in the dark

Are you afraid of the dark? Be honest, because it's not just kids worried about monsters under their beds.

According to a new study by Talker Research, nearly three in ten American adults are just too scared to sleep in the dark. The study surveyed 2,000 American adults in late September and found 29 percent of those surveyed admitted to being afraid of the dark.

Men were slightly higher in their fears than women, at 33 percent compared to 26 percent. A quarter of the people surveyed say they sleep with a night light, and 10 percent sleep with full lights on, with twice as many men as women doing this, at 15 percent compared to seven percent.

The survey also found that one in ten adults still sleeps with a stuffed animal at night to feel safe.

With Halloween around the corner, the survey also touched on horror films and found that women were more likely than men to get scared both during and after the movie, at 41 percent compared to 28 percent, and 24 percent of men are likely to have nightmares after a scary movie, compared to women at 13 percent.