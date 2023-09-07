Watch Now
'One Chip Challenge' makers remove dare from website after teen's death

Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 07, 2023
WORCESTER, Mass. (WBZ) — The makers of the "One Chip Challenge" are changing how they advertise the spicy tortilla chip after the death of a Massachusetts teenager.

Paqui has removed the language on its website daring people to eat the chip and then wait as long as possible before eating or drinking.

The parents of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah say he died after trying the challenge on September 1. They are now waiting for the results of an autopsy.

The Worcester District Attorney is also warning parents about the dangers of the challenge saying teens in other states have been hospitalized.

Paqui says the chips are meant for adults only.

