Pass the fry sauce, there's a serious ketchup shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — The toilet paper shortage during the pandemic was one thing, but when you start messing with people's ketchup, there may be serious problems ahead.

According to FOX News, there is a shortage of ketchup packets as prices have gone up 13 percent in just over a year. The shortage is the result of COVID-19 doing away with the group bottle shared at restaurant tables.

Heinz will reportedly increase the production of those tiny, impossible to open packets by 25 percent. That's at least an extra 12 billion packets every trip around the sun.

The report says things got so dire for major restaurants like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silvers that employees were forced to run to the store to get more of the condiment.