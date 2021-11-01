Police department warns of putting up Christmas lights too early

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — One police department is warning residents to think twice about skipping over Thanksgiving and putting up Christmas decorations too early.

The North Ridgeville (Ohio) police posted the note of caution to residents on its Facebook page Sunday as part of a Halloween message before the sun went down.

"Also, based on social media posts that we've seen we feel it is incumbent upon us to point out that regardless of what you read, Christmas season does NOT start [Monday]."

Police warned that charges of disorderly conduct could be issued if they see Christmas decorations put up on Monday. Even more ominous, they claimed Aggravated Riot charges would be considered if an entire street got a head start on the yuletide spirit.

"Let's all be cool and get through Thanksgiving," the police wrote.