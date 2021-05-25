Watch
Poll shows 53% of Republicans believe Trump is real president

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, former President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk
Donald Trump
Posted at 11:14 AM, May 25, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll shows a staggering number of Republicans still believe Donald Trump is the true President of the United States.

The Ipsos/Reuters Poll titled "The Big Lie" revealed 53% of those who identify as Republicans think Trump is the actual president, and 56% believe the 2020 election was rigged "or the result of illegal voting."

Over 2,000 adults took part in the poll that was conducted between May 17-19.

"I always knew America was smart!," Trump said in a statement released on his website.

The poll results come after numerous investigations into Trump's claims of a rigged election have come up empty. Despite any proof of fraudulent activity, the former president has his supporters, with 63% of Republicans saying he should run for the White House again in 2024.

