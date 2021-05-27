Watch
Poll shows which animals Americans think they could beat in a fight

Associated Press
Posted at 2:01 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 16:01:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Most Americans think they could easily defeat a goose in a fight, but the odds are much lower when facing an elephant or lion.

A new poll by YouGov asked people which animal they could beat in head-to-head fisticuffs. Surprisingly, 6% of humans believe they could go a few rounds with a grizzly bear and come out ahead.

While wildlife experts say you should always give it your all if you find yourself in a brawl with a large animal, it takes some major confidence to believe going in that a human would win.

Even more people thought they had a decent shot against a gorilla (8%) or crocodile (9%). Hmmmm.

On the flip side, "only" 72 percent believe they could beat a rat in an unarmed fight, followed by a 69 percent chance of beating a house cat.

RESULTS OF POLL:

Which of the following animals, if any, do you think you could beat in a fight if you were unarmed?

  • RAT - 72%
  • HOUSE CAT - 69%
  • GOOSE - 71%
  • MEDIUM-SIZED DOG - 49%
  • EAGLE - 30%
  • LARGE DOG - 23%
  • CHIMPANZEE - 17%
  • KING COBRA - 15%
  • KANGAROO - 14%
  • WOLF - 12%
  • CROCODILE - 9%
  • GORILLA - 8%
  • ELEPHANT - 8%
  • LION - 8%
  • GRIZZLY BEAR - 6%
