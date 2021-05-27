Poll shows which animals Americans think they could beat in a fight

SALT LAKE CITY — Most Americans think they could easily defeat a goose in a fight, but the odds are much lower when facing an elephant or lion.
A new poll by YouGov asked people which animal they could beat in head-to-head fisticuffs. Surprisingly, 6% of humans believe they could go a few rounds with a grizzly bear and come out ahead.
While wildlife experts say you should always give it your all if you find yourself in a brawl with a large animal, it takes some major confidence to believe going in that a human would win.
Even more people thought they had a decent shot against a gorilla (8%) or crocodile (9%). Hmmmm.
On the flip side, "only" 72 percent believe they could beat a rat in an unarmed fight, followed by a 69 percent chance of beating a house cat.
RESULTS OF POLL:
Which of the following animals, if any, do you think you could beat in a fight if you were unarmed?
- RAT - 72%
- HOUSE CAT - 69%
- GOOSE - 71%
- MEDIUM-SIZED DOG - 49%
- EAGLE - 30%
- LARGE DOG - 23%
- CHIMPANZEE - 17%
- KING COBRA - 15%
- KANGAROO - 14%
- WOLF - 12%
- CROCODILE - 9%
- GORILLA - 8%
- ELEPHANT - 8%
- LION - 8%
- GRIZZLY BEAR - 6%