SALT LAKE CITY — People who love that chicken from Popeyes will have an even bigger reason to do so next week.

Starting Sunday, the popular fast food restaurant will be selling its chicken for just 59 cents!

In honor of the brand's 50th anniversary, customers will be able to get two pieces of chicken for that bargain price, according to USA Today.

The deal will last through June 19 for customers who make a minimum purchase of $5 through an order on the Popeyes app or website.