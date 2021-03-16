Popular mispronunciation 'supposably' added to dictionary.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It appears that people can now mispronounce a word to such an extent that it will eventually appear in the dictionary.

Dictionary.com announced that the word supposably, which is a mispronunciation of supposedly, has been added to its dictionary.

The definition of the adverb is "as may be assumed, imagined, or supposed:," and an example of how it should be used in a sentence was also given:

In our modern and supposably transparent era, the government’s motives for war have come into question.

Supposably was one of 600 new words and definitions added to the dictionary.

https://t.co/OeJELgy3YL's first major update in 2021 reflects how our language is still catching up to the tremendous change we experienced last year, from the pandemic to protests to politics. https://t.co/vbJhdsDn6u — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 13, 2021

In addition to supposably, finna was also added, matching Merriam-Webster.com's move to add the word.