Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Popular mispronunciation 'supposably' added to dictionary.com

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
New Definition Supposably.jpg
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 16:28:13-04

SALT LAKE CITY — It appears that people can now mispronounce a word to such an extent that it will eventually appear in the dictionary.

Dictionary.com announced that the word supposably, which is a mispronunciation of supposedly, has been added to its dictionary.

The definition of the adverb is "as may be assumed, imagined, or supposed:," and an example of how it should be used in a sentence was also given:

In our modern and supposably transparent era, the government’s motives for war have come into question.

Supposably was one of 600 new words and definitions added to the dictionary.

In addition to supposably, finna was also added, matching Merriam-Webster.com's move to add the word.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere