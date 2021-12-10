'Potentially hazardous' asteroid to pass Earth this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — For those with plans this weekend, it may be a good idea to wait a bit before heading outside.

NASA says the "potentially hazardous" asteroid 4660 Nereus, which is the size of the Eiffel Tower, will pass by Earth on Saturday, although it will remain around 2.4 million miles away from the planet.

While that seems far, NASA categorizes any object larger that 500 feet a hazard if it comes within 4.7 million miles of Earth.

The asteroid was discovered in 1982 and is valued at $4.71 billion due to it being full of nickel, iron and cobalt, USA Today reports.

