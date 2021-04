WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Reality television star Josh Duggar was arrested by federal agents Thursday and is being held without bail in an Arkansas jail.

FOX News reports Duggar, 33, was arrested by U.S. Marshals, but that another agency is also involved.

Charges against Duggar have not been released.

Duggar starred in the series "19 Kids and Counting," which aired for seven years on TLC. The show focused on the life of the Duggar family, which had nine daughters and 10 sons, including Josh.