Reese's ditches chocolate for Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups

HERSHEY, Pa. — As hard as it is to believe, some people don't love the chocolate part of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. For them, Reese's has come up with a brand new candy.

For the first time ever, the company is ditching the chocolate to create the Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

The candy treat still contains the same peanut butter inside, but is now surrounded by a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell.

"While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we're giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," said Margo McIlvaine, Reese's Brand Manager.

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be rolled out nationwide starting in April. But peanut butter loves better act fast as the candy will only be available for a limited time.