Rescue underway after people fall into tank of chocolate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Penn. — Rescue efforts are underway after two people fell into a tank of chocolate at a Pennsylvania M&M/Mars factory on Thursday.

The two people were uninjured after falling into the tank just before 2 p.m. EST, but they can't get out on their own, according to PennLive.com.

The chocolate in the tank is reportedly waist-high.

Lancaster Online reports over two dozen emergency crews were called to the scene, and that they're trying to cut a hole from the bottom of the tank to rescue the two people.