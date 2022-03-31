Jewish Federation leaders prepare to visit Poland, Ukraine border next week

SALT LAKE CITY — The United Jewish Federation of Utah is stepping up to help those impacted by Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

Two leaders with the federation are preparing to travel to the Poland/Ukraine border next week.

One of those is Alex Shapiro, the Executive Director of the United Jewish Federation of Utah. Shapiro says they will be joined by a small group of about 20 people from around the country, who are part of the Jewish Federation system.

He says they have been taking up donations at several locations to supply Ukrainian refugees when they get there.

"I have a feeling we're going to be buying lots of extra suitcases to carry with us, I'm sure we'll be taking between three to four to five hundred pounds of supplies with us," said Shapiro.

Shapiro says they will fly out Monday afternoon to Warsaw, Poland. They will arrive in Poland Tuesday afternoon and begin their programming and engagement.

Tuesday evening, they will fly to the border region and spend Wednesday understanding the impact and engaging with families and refugees.

"Our community has stepped up and we've raised over $265,000 from about 200 donors," said Shapiro.

Shapiro says 150 Jewish Federations from across the country have raised 30-million dollars to help funnel into Ukraine and neighboring countries where refugees are settling, or resettling.

The Jewish community in Ukraine totaled about 200,000 people, before the war. Shapiro says 40,000 of those people were receiving continuous care through Jewish agencies and their partners on the ground in Ukraine.

Carol Levy is a federation board member and board member for the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee.

"Although JDCS primary focuses is to help jews in trouble, we have helped thousands of non jews who have come to us and need help getting on busses, need help, need a cot to sleep in when they cross the border," said Levy.

One of the places taking up donations is The McGillis School in Salt Lake City.

Jim Brewer, the Head of the School, says students and their families have been donating canned goods and hygiene products for the federation to give out when they get over there.

"It's just a great moment for us to realize that this is a time when which we can help and make an impact," said Brewer.

For Shapiro, part of that impact is seeing the situation unfolding over in Ukraine, first hand.

Shapiro tells FOX 13 News they are gathering donations at four different locations:



The McGillis School

Congregation Kol Ami

Jewish Community Center

Temple Har Shalom in Park City

Donations will be collected through Sunday morning.