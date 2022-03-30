West Jordan kindergartener collecting donations for Ukrainian children

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Russia's invasion on Ukraine has left many people, including children, fleeing the country for safety.

That caught the attention of a West Jordan five-year-old.

Greta Gingell is a kindergartner at Oakcrest Elementary school. She is working toward the Principal's Pride award at her school.

Her mom, Sonja Jensen says, one option for the award was to complete a community service project.

Sonja and Greta looked at the website "Just Serve." It was there that Greta found opportunities to help Ukrainian refugees.

"Specifically she liked the ideas to help the children and so we looked at the different options there and she identified the ones that gave her options or opportunities to help the children," said Jensen.

With the help of her dad, Marc, a nearly 45-second long video was released last week with Greta urging people to help Ukrainian children.

"My mom was telling me that there were kids in Ukraine just like me, but they had to leave their house and all their toys behind," Greta said in the video.

FOX 13 News asked Greta why she felt this was so important.

"Because they can't bring anything," Greta said.

In the video, Greta asks people if they will help her collect items that Ukrainian children would need the most.

"Kids that Greta really wanted to help with are really looking for socks, and underwear and then light jackets or sweatshirts for children," said Jensen.

Greta says she is hoping that will help them in their time of need.

"What do you think that will do for them?" FOX 13 News asked. "Make them feel better," Greta said.

Jensen says they've raised close to $1,000 since the video was released last week. That money will be used by Greta to shop for items that Ukrainian children might need.

All monetary donations can be sent to Sonja Jensen's Venmo, @Sonja-Jensen-1

She says there are also a few donation drop-off locations. One is at Oakcrest Elementary School, another is located at the Utah State University Tooele campus.

Jensen says they plan on handing off all the donations to the organization they are partnering with, Lifting Hands International, on April 29.