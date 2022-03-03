Watch
Russian businessman puts $1 million bounty on Putin's head

He's calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal
Vladimir Putin
Yuri Kochetkov/AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches the earpiece during a joint news conference with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Putin says the U.S. and its allies have ignored Russia's top security demands. In his first comments on the standoff with the West over Ukraine in more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin is still studying the U.S. and NATO's response to the Russian security demands received last week. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 08:51:34-05

Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin has put a $1 million bounty on Russian President Vladimir Putin's head, according to reports.

"I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws," said Alex Konanykhin in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Konanykhin said Putin had violated the Russian constitution by "eliminating free elections" and "murdering his opponents."

"As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia," Konanykhin said.

Konanykhin told Business Insider that he put up the bounty, which would be paid out of his own pocket, to demonstrate that the military assault on Ukraine does not carry his support.

On Thursday, Russia’s foreign minister said Moscow is ready for peace talks but will continue its effort to destroy Ukraine’s military infrastructure, which the Kremlin claims is threatening Russia.

Meanwhile, the United Nations says more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the swiftest refugee exodus this century.

