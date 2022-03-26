Ukraine official thanks governor for Utah's support

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns have played a pivotal role in supporting Ukrainians, that’s one of the messages Consul General of Ukraine shared in an exclusive interview with Fox 13 News.

Dmytro Kushneruk serves as Consul General of Ukraine for the Western region. Kushneruk’s consular district includes states from Hawaii to Wyoming, yet it is Utahns who have given unique support to Ukraine.

It is the Beehive State’s outpouring of love that has caught Kushneruk’s attention, though out of all the states in his district, Utah has a relatively small Ukrainian population.

“Small population, small numbers but you have big hearts,” said Kushneruk.

Read - Utah man to deliver 100 lbs. of cards to Ukrainian children

Kushneruk met with Governor Spencer Cox and the First Lady, leaders at the World Trade Center and those with Latter-day Saint Charities along with dozens of organizations during his visit on Thursday.

In those meetings, those with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints committed five million dollars along with semi trucks of food and supplies for those in Ukraine.

“I would like to thank him for what’s already being done and to also talk about humanitarian aid that can be provided,” said Kushneruk, speaking specifically about his meeting with the Governor.

Medical supplies, food, body armor and helmets are the greatest needs in Ukraine said Kushneruk. With seaports blocked by Russian ships, Kushneruk said food delivery has stopped.

“That’s why the humanitarian aid and everything that can be collected here in Utah. specifically, is very important right now,” said Kushneruk.

Along with a need for supplies, Kushneruk said he hopes Utah leaders will allow Ukrainian students to come and finish their schooling here.

Read - 100,000 Ukrainian refugees set to enter U.S., but few expected in Utah

“People are not willing to emigrate, they just need to leave the country for some time while there is war and then to come back,” said Kushneruk.

Born and raised in Ukraine, Kushneruk served as Deputy Chief of Protocol for the previous president of Ukraine and held that position until President Volodymyr Zelenksy’s administration began.

“I never believed I would see a situation like this happen to my country,” said Kushneruk.

Yet, despite his devastation, Kushneruk spoke of final triumph for Ukrainians.

“What Putin did not expect that Ukrainians, as a nation, would unite and fight so strong,” said Kushneruk.

Read - Utah Marine in Ukraine helping refugees flee the Russian invasion

For Kushneruk, it is not a question of whether Ukraine will win the war against Russia, rather what the war will cost.

“The question is the price that we pay for that victory,” said Kushneruk. “That price is human life.”

Using his personal twitter, Governor Cox echoed Kushneruk’s sentiments after meeting with him. Governor Cox tweeted, “I believe Ukraine can win and we should do everything possible to make that happen.”