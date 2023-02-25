Ukrainians in Utah reflect on Russian invasion one year later

LEHI, Utah — It has been exactly one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

As the war drags on, the Ukrainian community in Utah took the time on Friday to reflect on the past year.

Anya Beus came to the states from Ukraine in 2009.

She remembers vividly how she felt after finding out from her sister that the war had started on this day last year.

"It's like every muscle in my body was aching. I just wanted to drop everything and go and help," said Beus.

The pain she felt last year has now turned into fear.

"Fear of same thing happening more, more dead people, more of my friends and family possibly dead," she said.

Many of her family members and friends are still living in Ukraine

"I have aunts and uncles and cousins," said Beus. "Most of my LDS community is all still there and part of that community is fighting in the war."

Beus says it's emotional and somewhat frustrating that the war has continued on this long.

"I'm really proud of our army, I'm really proud of my people and I cheer for them every day. However, I understand that they can't do it on their own," she said.

Jack Knowlden, the owner of Skin It Tattoo in Ogden, made two trips to Poland last year to help give aid to Ukrainians that fled their country following Russia's invasion.

"My main thought is I was hopeful it would be over by now and not lasting a full year," he said.

During his time in Poland, he met Zina Horetska, a Ukrainian tattoo artist.

"I was in Ukraine, like not too long like after war. I leave Ukraine like March 16th and this time was the worst time, I think," said Horetska.

Knowlden helped bring Horetska here to Utah last summer.

Horetska's parents and family are still in Ukraine.

"Part of me, like [I] feel guilty, you know, because I'm in a safe place, but I know like they [are] really happy that I'm here," she said.

Whenever the war does come to an end, both Horetska and Beus are hopeful their country will be the one that comes out on top.

"If they don't push Russian troops out and if they don't destroy this stupid regime of a crazy lunatic, It's the end of Ukraine," said Beus. "Ukraine has to win."

A rally for Ukraine will be held at the Utah State Capitol on Saturday. That event is slated to go from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.