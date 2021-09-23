Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie enters fifth day

items.[0].image.alt
Fox News/Stephanie Pagones
Search equipment arrives Thursday at the Carlton Reserve in Venice, Fla.<br/>
e2d06ec3c5e0a50f2ee50ec3c4b1fa52.png
Posted at 7:34 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 09:50:51-04

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are now in their fifth day of searching for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance -- inside the Carlton Reserve.

Petito case sheds light on domestic violence in Utah

Brian Laundrie's parents returned home Thursday morning with the Ford Mustang that authorities towed away for processing this week, Fox News has confirmed.

Roberta Laundrie then exited the Mustang and headed back into a truck driven by her husband, Chris, and left the property a second time.

Meanwhile, search teams from all over Florida, including some carrying heavy machinery, were seen arriving early Thursday morning at the Carlton Reserve in Venice as the manhunt for Brian Laundrie enters its fifth day there.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere