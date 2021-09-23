Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie enters fifth day

VENICE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida are now in their fifth day of searching for Brian Laundrie -- the person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance -- inside the Carlton Reserve.

MUSTANG RETURNS: Brian Laundrie's parents bring back car towed away by police days ago pic.twitter.com/mjnw086IJF — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2021

Brian Laundrie's parents returned home Thursday morning with the Ford Mustang that authorities towed away for processing this week, Fox News has confirmed.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie just walked out of their North Port home and left the neighborhood in Chris’s truck, according to a Fox News reporter on the scene. pic.twitter.com/EzY3MxTJmU — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2021

Roberta Laundrie then exited the Mustang and headed back into a truck driven by her husband, Chris, and left the property a second time.

Thursday search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton beginning. pic.twitter.com/cV3v1JsdHV — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, search teams from all over Florida, including some carrying heavy machinery, were seen arriving early Thursday morning at the Carlton Reserve in Venice as the manhunt for Brian Laundrie enters its fifth day there.