Petito case sheds light on domestic violence in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Gabby Petito case is drawing added attention to the ongoing issue of domestic violence locally and around the country.

Those with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition are passing along their condolences to the family, loved ones and friends of Petito, knowing how difficult and dangerous these situations can be.

Members of the group commend the individual in Moab who called 911 after witnessing what they believed was an episode of domestic violence between Petito and boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

“This tragic incident was high profile, it brought a lot of attention to our community because of the incident that occurred in Grand County," said Liz Sollis of the coalition. "However, it also brought a lot of light to the fact that we have domestic violence occurring statewide all the time, nationwide all the time!”

People who work to prevent domestic violence say reporting an episode like the one between Petito and Laundrie can be a big first step towards getting the victim help or assistance.

“I think it’s important to note that, yes, domestic violence can happen to anyone, anytime, anywhere and at any point in the relationship. And so knowing those signs is critical,”said Solis.

Sadly, domestic violence calls are something local law enforcement deals with every, single day.

“This case is a stark reminder of the prevalence of domestic violence in our community and what we all need to do as a community to help prevent that,“ added Solis.

The group wants to remind anyone and everyone out there that help is available, with dozens of trained and dedicated individuals willing to help extract those in a violent relationship.