Sheriff’s department releases Guthrie ransom notes in hopes of generating new leads

Nearly six months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, investigators released the full contents of two ransom notes in hopes of new leads that will bring investigators closer to her recovery.

The first note came from someone who claimed they have her, and that “she is safe but scared” and would not be released until payment, $4 million USD in bitcoin, is received, according to the full messages released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Phoenix Field Office on Friday.

“We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days,” they wrote in the note addressed to NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

The second note was directed at the “Guthrie Family” and claimed that Guthrie had died.

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition,” the note read. “We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”