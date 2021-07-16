Shocking video shows men attempting to kidnap boy

NEW YORK — Video released by the New York Police Department shows two men attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in broad daylight Thursday.

The video from security cameras shows one man jumping out of a maroon sedan alongside a street in Queens, then running over to grab the boy. The suspect then takes the child and throws him into the backseat of the car.

NYC: We need your help identifying these guys. They attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old yesterday in front of 117-02 Hillside Avenue in Queens around 8:00 pm. His mother was able to remove him from the car before they fled. If you have ANY info contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8KZRty9K8p — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 16, 2021

Before the car can leave, the boy's mother and others run and drag the child through the window to get him out of the vehicle as the car drives away.

The two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 50s, are still at large.