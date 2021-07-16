Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Shocking video shows men attempting to kidnap boy

items.[0].image.alt
NYPD
Man attempts to kidnap boy.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 17:39:59-04

NEW YORK — Video released by the New York Police Department shows two men attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in broad daylight Thursday.

The video from security cameras shows one man jumping out of a maroon sedan alongside a street in Queens, then running over to grab the boy. The suspect then takes the child and throws him into the backseat of the car.

Before the car can leave, the boy's mother and others run and drag the child through the window to get him out of the vehicle as the car drives away.

The two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 50s, are still at large.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere