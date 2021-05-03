Watch
State offers 'Shot and a Beer' program to increase vaccination efforts

Posted at 1:17 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:21:13-04

NEW JERSEY — While COVID-19 vaccine hesistancy is increasing among U.S. residents, one state is really trying to make it worth the while for residents to get a shot.

New Jersey has introduced a "Shot and a Beer" program to boost its vaccination efforts.

According to a tweet Monday from Gov. Phil Murphy, any New Jerseyan over the age of 21 will receive a free beer after getting their first dose of a vaccine. Those looking for a shot and a brewski just need to take their vaccination card to a participating brewery and it's bottoms up!

The "Shot and a Beer" program will last through May, but if it's successful, who knows where it will lead. Bloody Marys for brunch vaccinations? Whiskey shots for a shot?

