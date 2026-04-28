Teens facing charges for driving a riding lawnmower into a Target store

OCALA, Fla. — It may be getting harder to get attention on the internet, but that doesn't mean you can break the law.

Driving a lawnmower into a Target may seem like a harmless prank, but now, a couple of Florida teens are facing charges for it.

"It was not something you see every day," said Vanessa Scarlett, who witnessed the prank.

In seconds, a normal shopping trip in Ocala on Saturday turned into chaos. The last thing you expect to see inside a Target is a lawn mower coming through the door.

And it was all captured on video.

"He actually drove straight into the door first and shattered it, it was quite interesting," said Scarlett.

Ocala police say 18-year-old Janek Szkaradek was the one driving the lawn mower and wearing overalls and a farmer's hat. He was arrested along with 18-year-old Luke Charske for the social media stunt.

Scarlett didn't know either of the teens, but decided to start recording.

"You never know what is going to happen," she said.

The damage was still visible on Sunday, with wood boards covering the door as well as the broken glass.

Police said the chaos didn't start at the Target. The night before, Szkaradek allegedly used a leaf blower inside a Culver's. He was charged with criminal mischief, and both teens were arrested for disorderly conduct.

"I think they are teenagers. They definitely got the consequence that a lot of people think they deserve," said Scarlett.

Both teens were released from jail on Sunday.