Tetris Holdings responds after White House launches 'Build the Wall' game

The company behind classic puzzle game "Tetris" says they were not involved in the creation of the controversial "Build the Wall" browser game featured on the White House's newly launched Arcade.gov.

"At Tetris, we believe in the power of connection and bringing people together, not dividing them," Tetris Holdings said in a statement posted to their social media pages. reads. "P.S. The Tetris Company was not involved in the creation of 'Build the Wall'. P.P.S. We take copyright infringement very seriously."

P.S. The Tetris Company was not involved in the creation of ‘Build the Wall’.



P.P.S. We take copyright infringement very seriously. pic.twitter.com/Fu02khRpT3 — Tetris (@Tetris_Official) September 4, 2026

This statement comes after The White House launched its new Arcade.gov website, which features multiple browser-based minigames in the style of games such as "Flappy Bird," "Snake," and others, all tailored around the Trump administration's policies on topics such as immigration. The launch was announced with a tweet that included a parody of the iconic SEGA jingle wherein the logo was altered to spell out "MAGA."

CAN'T STOP WINNING. 🎮



Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account.



LIVE - PLAY NOW 📲 https://t.co/qIR69AxSnm pic.twitter.com/2nr2jG1ZRg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 3, 2026

This isn't the first time the Trump administration has incurred the ire of a video game company. Back in March, The Pokémon Company issued a similar statement to The New York Times after the White House put out a tweet featuring an AI-generated graphic of the slogan "Make America Great Again" in the style of the then-recently released "Pokopia."

This was just six months after the company issued a similar statement to IGN after the Department of Homeland Security for put out a video featuring clips and music from the Pokémon TV series in juxtaposition with footage of arrests by ICE personnel.