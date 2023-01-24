Watch Now
The Most Oreo Oreo is causing the cookie world to crumble with joy

Mondelez International
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 24, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The Most Oreo Oreo is literally the most Oreo Oreo that cookie lovers will find as it is literally an Oreo-stuffed Oreo.

While The Most Oreo Oreo looks like a massively stuffed Oreo, there's actually little bits of real Oreo grind mixed inside the white cream.

"A cookie quite literally stuffed with itself is so meta, it twisted open a space in the metaverse for OREO lovers—the OREOVERSE," a press release said about the limited-edition cookie.

The new Most Oreo Oreo won't be available in stores until Jan. 30, but those looking to get a jump can CLICK HERE to order it online.

