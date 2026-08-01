Three dead after shooting near Twin Falls In-N-Out restaurant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Three people were shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Twin Falls, Idaho, according to national news outlets.

Twin Falls Police said they were responding to an active shooter incident near In-N-Out Burger, on the corner of Blue Lakes Blvd. and Fillmore Street.

NBC News later reported that three people were dead, citing a city spokesperson.

Two others were reportedly injured.

KMVT reports that law enforcement is searching for the shooter in a hotel overlooking the nearby visitor center.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

