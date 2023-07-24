Trader Joe's cookies recalled due to possible rock contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling two of its cookie products due to the possibility of rock contamination.

The company has recalled Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with the following sell by dates:



Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

through Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Anyone who has purchased the cookies is being told to discard them or return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund.