MENLO PARK, Calif. — A tree trimmer was killed after he fell directly into a wood chipper on Tuesday, according to police.

The accident happened in a neighborhood in Menlo Park, California just before 1 p.m. local time.

ABC News reports the man was working at a site when he accidentally fell into the chipper. When police arrived, the unidentified victim had already died from his injuries.

Streets in the neighborhood were closed so police could conduct their investigation.