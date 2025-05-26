Truck explodes after possible propane leak, damaging nearby homes

ADDISON, Ill. — One man was injured and four homes were damaged when a box truck exploded Saturday morning in west suburban Addison, Illinois.

Around 9 a.m., Addison police and firefighters responded to a report of an explosion in the 300 block of North Wood Dale Road, according to Addison Fire Protection District Chief Brock Herion.

A Penske box truck had exploded, leaving a trail of debris one to two blocks long – including clothing and damaged furniture.

Four homes were damaged in the blast, and one was left temporarily uninhabitable due to the damage.

One wall of the box truck hit a load-bearing wall of a nearby home, pushing it 2 to 4 feet inward, according to Herion.

The homeowners were home at the time, but were not hurt.

"They kind of described it as an earthquake, and then a tree falling on their house," Herion said.