Trump launches new platform to communicate, post comments

John Raoux/AP
Former president Donald Trump points to cheering supporters as he is introduced before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
PALM BEACH, Florida — After being silenced for months by the major social media platforms, former President Donald Trump has launched a new platform to share his thoughts with his followers.

"From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" allows fans of Trump to post his comments to their own social media sites, but they cannot respond or engage with the ex-president, FOX News reports.

Trump has been banned by social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube since January's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that led to him being impeached for a second time.

A video promoting the site is the latest post from Trump.

According to FOX News, the site is powered by a digital system created by his former campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

