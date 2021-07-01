Trump near bottom of presidential rankings, survey shows

SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Donald Trump's debut in a longtime survey showing the leadership qualities of all U.S. presidents won't make him happy.

The Historians Survey of Presidential Leadership released by C-SPAN shows Trump ranked as one of the worst leaders in the country's history.

Trump ranks 41st out of 44 presidents, ahead of only Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson and James Buchanan, the president who laid a path to the start of the Civil War.

The survey rates presidents based on 10 different qualities, including crisis leadership, moral authority, administrative skills and public persuasion. Trump did not rank better than 32nd in any of category, and remained in the 40s in seven of them.

PUBLIC PERSUASION - 32nd

ECONOMIC MANAGEMENT - 34th

VISION / SETTING AN AGENDA - 36th

PURSUED EQUAL JUSTICE - 40th

CRISIS LEADERSHIP - 41st

RELATIONS WITH CONGRESS - 42nd

PERFORMANCE WITHIN CONTEXT OF TIMES - 42nd

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS - 43rd

MORAL AUTHORITY - 44th

ADMINISTRATIVE SKILLS - 44th

What will make Trump even saltier is that the rankings placed former President Barack Obama (No. 10) in the top 10 for the first time since he left office.

Abraham Lincoln continued his run at the top of the rankings, which are conducted after each presidential transition. Lincoln is followed by George Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and Dwight D. Eisenhower.