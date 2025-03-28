Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Trump targets Smithsonian Institution to 'remove improper ideology'

Trump Smithsonian
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - People gather for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery to announce the installation of a life-size painting of President Abraham Lincoln by artist W.F.K. Travers, Feb. 10, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Trump Smithsonian
Posted

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says there’s been a “concerted and widespread” effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing “objective facts” with a “distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”

He has signed an executive order putting Vice President Vance in charge of an effort to “remove improper ideology” from the Smithsonian Institution, including its museums, education and research centers and the National Zoo.

The order specifically names the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg