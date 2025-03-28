Trump targets Smithsonian Institution to 'remove improper ideology'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says there’s been a “concerted and widespread” effort over the past decade to rewrite American history by replacing “objective facts” with a “distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”

He has signed an executive order putting Vice President Vance in charge of an effort to “remove improper ideology” from the Smithsonian Institution, including its museums, education and research centers and the National Zoo.

The order specifically names the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.