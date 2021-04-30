TSA extends mask requirement through mid-September

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that masks will continue to be required on all transportation modes through mid-September.

In a post to social media, the agency said the mandate will be in place through Sept. 13, 2021.

#BREAKING: @TSA is extending the face mask requirement across all transportation modes thru Sept. 13, 2021. This includes at airports, onboard commercial aircraft, on over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems. #MaskUp 😷 pic.twitter.com/NNpJWl7qHx — TSA_Pacific (@TSA_Pacific) April 30, 2021

Masks will continue to be required at "airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on commuter bus and rail systems."

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “Right now, about half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic. We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to evaluate the need for these directives and recognize the significant level of compliance thus far.”

According to the announcement, the initial face mask requirement, which went into effect on Feb. 1, was set to expire on May 11.

The announcement comes as many states, including Utah, end mask mandates, although most businesses still require face coverings be worn by customers and employees.