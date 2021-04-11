Watch
U.S. to keep migrant families in hotels amid rush for space

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Migrants board a van at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, Texas, on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021. U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families at the border without notices to appear in immigration court and sometimes, without any paperwork at all. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 11:34 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 01:34:01-04

Migrant families will be held at hotels in the Phoenix area in response to a growing number of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, another step in the Biden’s administration rush to set up temporary space.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office says it was told U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will occupy “several hotels along the southwest border, including in Chandler and Phoenix.”

Contractor Endeavors Inc. has beds available at hotels in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler and the Texas cities of El Paso and Cotulla.

As more migrants cross, only about one in three families picked up by the Border Patrol last month was quickly expelled from the U.S.

