Utah's congressional delegation reacts to U.S. Capitol attack, officer's death

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States senators and congressmen for Utah responded to the news of an attack at the U.S. Capitol Friday with well-wishes and condolences to the wounded officers -- one of whom has died.

Sen. Mike Lee:

"Absolutely horrible scene at the U.S. Capitol, with one officer injured and another who lost their life. My prayers go out to the families of these brave officers. Grateful to the first responders and Capitol Police officers for their bravery and service," Utah's senior senator tweeted.

Sen. Mitt Romney:

"The brave men and women of our U.S. Capitol Police work tirelessly to keep the Capitol and the lives of those inside of it safe. Grateful for the USCP officers and other first responders who are on the scene. Praying for the two officers that have been injured in today’s attack," Romney tweeted initially, then after hearing the news of an officer's death, added: "Profound gratitude for those who protect our nation’s Capitol and who keep us safe, and profound sadness for Officer Billy Evans who has lost his life doing so."

Rep. Chris Stewart:

"I am heartbroken to hear about today’s incident at the Capitol and the tragic death of an officer. My prayers are with the family, as well as the officer currently in recovery. I am forever in debt to our Capitol police heroes," Utah's 2nd district congressman tweeted.

Rep. John Curtis:

"Closely monitoring the situation at the Capitol— please join me in praying for our Capitol Police officers and first responders," the 3rd district representative tweeted. "I'm down in Southern Utah today but my DC staff is safe and accounted for."

Rep. Blake Moore:

“The news from the Capitol is heartbreaking. Our US Capitol Police have been through way too much this year, and they continue to sacrifice for our protection. My sincerest condolences to the families of the fallen and injured officers," Utah's 1st district representative said in a statement sent to FOX 13. A staff member also said Moore was not at the Capitol on Friday.

Rep. Burgess Owens:

"This is devastating news. My heart is heavy for the entire @CapitolPolice community, and my prayers are with the officer’s loved ones on this tragic day," the 4th district congressman tweeted, then shortly thereafter adding: "My heart breaks for this officer and his family. Our Capitol Police serve selflessly, please join me in prayer for the officers involved and their families."