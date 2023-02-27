Video shows student attacking teacher who took away video game

PALM COAST, Fla. — A 17-year-old high school student was arrested after being caught on video attacking a teacher who had taken away his video game.

The Florida student was charged with Felony Aggravated Battery with Bodily Harm after physically assaulting the female employee at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast last week.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, the student was upset because the teacher had taken away the boy's Nintendo Switch during class.

Surveillance video from inside the school showed the 6-foot 6-inch student rushing towards the woman before pushing her down and knocking her unconscious. The student continued to kick and punch the woman in the back and head while she was on the ground.

A number of employees and students are seen rushing in to stop the attack.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” said Flagler Co. Sheriff Rick Staly. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident.

