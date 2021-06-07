VP Harris' plane forced to return due to 'technical issue'

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical issue that involved “no major safety concerns” forced Vice President Kamala Harris’ plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

The plane landed safely and Harris gave a thumbs-up when she got off.

“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good," the vice president said.

She departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.

Her spokesperson told reporters traveling with Harris that there was a technical issue with the original plane but it caused “no major safety concerns.”