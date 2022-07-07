Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Vulgar posts fill Disneyland Instagram account after hack

Disneyland Instagram Hacked.jpg
Instagram
Disneyland Instagram Hacked.jpg
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 08:25:57-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland was definitely not "The Happiest Place on Earth" early Thursday, at least on social media.

The iconic theme park's Instagram account was hacked overnight and filled with vulgar and racist posts.

CBS Los Angeles reports four posts and one story were added to the account by a hacker who called himself "David Do" before they were eventually taken down by Disney officials.

The Instagram account currently has 8.4 million followers and usually posts material featuring items from the Southern California theme park.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere