WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A highway accident in North Carolina was simply intoxicating Monday.

While hauling wine near Winston-Salem, a driver suffered minor injuries when his truck overturned, spilling its load of vino across the road.

Winston-Salem Police Department

The road was closed for hours as crews cleaned up the wine cases and broken bottles along U.S. Highway 421, WNCN reports.

Officials believe the driver lost control of the truck, causing it to rollover.