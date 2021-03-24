Woman missing for weeks found alive, naked in storm drain

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A woman who had been missing for weeks was found alive Tuesday, but trapped naked inside a storm drain.

Someone walking near the storm drain in Delray Beach, Florida heard the woman crying out for help around 9 a.m. and called 911.

Lyndsey Jane Kennedy, 43, was removed from the drain by Delray Beach Fire Rescue, which shared photos of her rescue.

Kennedy, who was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 3, said she had gone swimming in a canal about three miles away from where she was found. She said while swimming she came across a doorway near a shallow part of the canal, which she entered and found a tunnel.

Because of her curiosity, Kennedy then followed the tunnel which led to multiple other tunnels, causing her to become lost.

She told police she walked around the labyrinth of tunnels for about three weeks before spotting some light and saw people walking past her, prompting her to sit in place at that location.

Kennedy's mother was later contacted and notified they had found her missing daughter. She told police that Kennedy has a history of mental illness and is a frequent user of illegal narcotics.

The woman's mother also said Kennedy has done other odd things in the past and has a history of "making bad decisions when she is high on drugs," according to the police report.