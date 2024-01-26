Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso’s wife dies after battle with brain cancer

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming announced Thursday that his wife died after a two-year battle with brain cancer.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, Bobbi is now at peace and at home with the Lord,” the senator said in a statement. “In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bobbi was a leader, fierce advocate for Wyoming, and friend to everyone she met.”

The statement said that Bobbi Barrasso passed away in Casper, Wyoming, following a battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.

Barrasso serves as the third ranking member in Senate GOP leadership as chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

“We miss her dearly,” he said. “On behalf of our entire family, we thank everyone for your prayers and continued support as we remember her and grieve together.”