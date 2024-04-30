Yellowstone bison injures man later arrested for being under the influence

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Mont. — The adage "play stupid games, win stupid prizes" lives on in Yellowstone National Park, as a guest later arrested for being under the influence of alcohol was injured by a bison.

On April 21, rangers responded to an incident 7 miles from the park's West Entrance on reports of a man harassing a herd of bison, and kicking one in the leg.

The man, later identified as Clarence Yoder of Idaho Falls, had gotten to within 25 yards of the bison and was injured by the animal.

Yoder's vehicle was later found in West Yellowstone where he was arrested and charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct and approaching and disturbing wildlife. The driver of the vehicle, McKenna Bass, was also arrested on DUI and other charges.

According to the the National Park Service, Yoder, 40, suffered minor injuries from his bison encounter and was released from medical care after he was evaluated.

Both Yoder and Bass pleaded not guilty to the charges but face up to six months in jail and fines up to $5,000.