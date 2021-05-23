Watch
Yellowstone, Grand Teton set records for park visitation

Julie Jacobson/AP
File photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful geyser erupting on schedule late in the afternoon in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo.
Posted at 10:29 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 00:31:26-04

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials say visitation at Yellowstone National Park last month has increased by 40% compared to 2019, an increase of about 19,000 people and a record for the month.

The Billings Gazette reported Friday that Superintendent Cam Sholly predicted the park would be busier early this year based on the inability of tourists to travel internationally as demand for outdoor recreation increased last year.

He said that more than 67,000 visitors entered the park. The previous high was set in 2016 with more than 59,000 people.

Grand Teton National Park also experienced high visitation last month with more than 87,700 visitors, a 48% increase compared to the same month in 2019.

