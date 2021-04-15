Watch
Your Dog can make $20,000 by tasting new 'dog brew'

Anheuser-Busch
Dog beer Chief Tasting Officer
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 15, 2021
ST. LOUIS — If your Utah dog has a taste for good beer, now's the time to put the pooch to work.

Anheuser-Busch is looking for a full-time Chief Tasting Officer for its new Busch Dog Brew. The job comes with a healthy $20,000 salary, healthcare coverage and stock options... for the dog.

Before pet owners think the position is a joke, the Chief Tasting Officer will take on important responsibilities such as taste-testing, quality control and becoming an ambassador for the company on social media.

To enter your beloved dog, post a picture of your pup on social media with their qualifications, along with #BuschCTOcontent. You can also visit it the Busch website for more information.

